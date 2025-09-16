LEWES, DE -- A proposal for a fence at the Canalfront Park playground in Lewes was denied at a Parks and Recreation commission meeting Monday night.
A fence was proposed after local parent Siobhan Park started a petition calling for the playground to be fenced in. As of the publication of this article, the petition has more than 200 signatures.
The petition states that the playground’s proximity to the water lends itself to being fenced in. It also cites concern that children could easily wander off and fall into the nearby canal.
Janet Reeves, Lewes' deputy city manager, told WBOC the parks and recreation commission considered the idea at both August and September's meetings. After engaging with industry experts, Reeves said the commission ultimately decided against the fence because it did not meet industry standards.
According to Reeves, there was also concern among the commission that fencing in the park would limit accessibility for children and visitors with mobility aids. Reeves also said they cannot fence along nearby parts of the canal instead, as it would block marina access.
However, Reeves also said the safety conversation surrounding the park is not over yet. She said the commission also considered adding signage advising parents of the risk and listing out appropriate age ranges for the park. While no final decisions have been made about any future signage, Reeves said they will continue to discuss the idea at future meetings.
Siobhan Park, the parent who created the petition, sent WBOC the following statement in response to the denial:
"While I respect the city's decision, I am disappointed by the outcome," Park said. "A sign may warn parents and protect the city, but it will not stop a child from reaching the water in a matter of seconds. No parent is perfect. A fence was never meant to replace supervision or to allow parents to be distracted, but simply to provide an added layer of protection. I absolutely hope the belief of 'nothing bad has happened, so nothing will' continues to hold true for the future."