SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- Democratic candidate Claire Snyder-Hall and Republican candidate Mike Simpler are vying to fill the vacant Delaware 14th House District seat as longtime incumbent and speaker Pete Schwartzkopf ends his tenure.
Snyder-Hall is pledging "ethical and accountable leadership," while Simpler says he is "working for a stronger community." The candidates are competing to represent the people of Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and part of Lewes.
In a conversation with WBOC on Thursday, Snyder-Hall said her 20 years of teaching experience and nonpartisan political work in Delaware give her a strong advantage.
"I have strong relationships with a lot of legislators, and I'm also well connected with community groups," says Snyder-Hall. "I understand how politics works in Dover."
Meanwhile, Sussex County native Mike Simpler tells WBOC that his work with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Company for more than 40 years has given him a better understanding of the local community's needs and values.
"You work with everybody in the fire service at some point," says Simpler. "You go into HOAs and talk to them about safety, but then you also hear about what's going on in the community by going into those areas."
Snyder-Hall and Simpler highlight the need for more healthcare providers in the area and an improved education system. Regarding the key issue of offshore wind energy, both opponents offer their support for the projects.
While there is no shortage of development in Sussex County, there is a dire need for affordable and workforce housing. The two candidates have different plans to close the gap.
"I think we need a combination of approaches to address the problem, including incentives, subsidies and creative ideas about rezoning," says Snyder-Hall.
"In some of these new developments, I know they're talking about it through either Schell or MV Homes," says Simpler. "They're working on those issues right now, and the county is pushing that as well, so if the state wants to do partnerships with them, I don't have a problem with that at all."