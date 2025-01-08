FRUITLAND, Md.- Homeowners in need of critical home repairs in Wicomico County could soon benefit from the Maryland Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund.
The fund is sourced by a percentage of adult-use cannabis tax revenue. According to the state, the fund is designed to “benefit low-income communities and communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of cannabis prohibition.”
On Thursday, the Wicomico County Council is expected to approve $100,000 of this funding for Habitat for Humanity Wicomico County. President of Habitat for Humanity Wicomico County Molly Hilligoss says they hope to help 11 families with critical home repairs.
"So we have a very long waiting list, over 100 families in Wicomico County need critical home repairs such as a new roof or heating system or a walk in shower or what not, but in order to prioritize for this funding, it will be families that have children in the home, they have to income qualify," said Hilligoss. "We can't wait to start reaching out to families on the waiting list that need critical home repairs."
Habitat for Humanity says they will allocate funding to homes with children, they must pass income requirements and live in areas of Wicomico County deemed to be some of the highest poverty stricken areas in the county.