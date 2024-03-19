SALISBURY, Md. - Recreational cannabis is approaching a $1 billion dollar industry in Maryland. Now, the state is tasking counties with divvying up the tax revenue received from those sales.
The Wicomico County Council is preparing to workshop legislation that would create a Cannabis Social Equity Fund, allocating tax revenue from pot sales to community groups that benefit those who have been most impacted by the enforcement of cannabis prohibition.
Monica Brooks, President of the Wicomico NAACP says groups that focus on expungement of cannabis charges should take precedent.
"When you get an arrest record, it alters your whole life. It hinders you from getting jobs, those jobs hinder you from getting housing, and housing hinders you from getting wealth and starting a family," she said.
Bill Chambers, President of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce agrees, but says in the future, the state should look at other ways to spend the money.
"It would be perfectly fine for a pivot to be made at some point in the future to look at restructuring where the funds go, continuing their intended use."
Brooks is hopeful the county does this process right.
"We will give them the opportunity to do what needs to be done, and make sure that it's equally spread," she said.
Currently, Maryland has a nine percent cannabis sales tax. That's three percent higher than the state's general sales tax. Chambers says down the road, the state should consider higher taxes on pot.
"Other states are as high as 45 percent now. That's a lot of money that could be used in a lot of interesting and innovative ways," Chambers said.
A Council work session on the cannabis fund was tabled on Tuesday, after another topic went longer than anticipated. This topic is expected to brought up again at a future Wicomico County Council meeting.