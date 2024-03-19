Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING... The combination of low relative humidity values between 30 and 35 percent, west to southwest winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph, and dry fuels will once again result in increased fire danger for the lower Maryland and Virginia eastern Virginia. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly. Virginia residents are reminded that open-air burning is prohibited before 4 pm each day through April 30th.