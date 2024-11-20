LEWES, DE – The Cape Henlopen School District continues to grapple with funding issues for several projects, including expanding the high school, purchasing property for a new district office, and constructing a pool. Despite previous efforts, the district may be forced to turn to voters for another referendum next year.
The district has already tried twice this year to secure approval for funding. In March, voters rejected a referendum proposing a tax increase to fund these projects. A second attempt in May, which excluded the pool from the request, also failed. Superintendent Robert Fulton says the district also sought state funding to cover 60% of the new project costs, but that request was denied.
“From my standpoint, I can almost guarantee you I'll be coming forward to you with at least a recommendation for a current expense referendum this spring,” Fulton said during last week’s Board of Education meeting.
While another referendum has yet to be confirmed, the district has said the need for funding is pressing, particularly as enrollment continues to grow. Over the past 20 years, the district has added more than 2,400 students, straining existing facilities.
“I’m very disappointed about the high school, knowing our needs of the high school and the space concerns that we have,” Fulton said. “The last thing we want to do is start placing modular classrooms in the lawn on Kings Highway, but that’s the next step here.”
Some voters, like Wayne VonStetten believe the district needs to rethink its approach.
“I wasn’t surprised about the last referendum that failed with all of the three pieces together. I would stagger it—sell each piece of it on its own merit,” he said.
VonStetten supported both previous referendums, and urged others to consider the broader implications of investing in local schools.
“People have a tendency to say, because I don’t have kids in school anymore, it’s not my responsibility. But what you’re really doing is helping the future of the United States and the future of Delaware. So if it comes out—I’m voting for it,” he added.
The district will revisit the issue at its next Board of Education meeting on December 12.