LEWES, Del. - All Cape May–Lewes Ferry departures are canceled for Tuesday, Oct. 4, due to continued inclement weather, officials have announced.
Weather and sea conditions are expected to improve after midnight. Ferry officials said they hoping to resume normal operations at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Travelers who plan to use the ferry should call the CMLF reservations and information center at 800-64-FERRY (800-643-3779), visit the CMLF online at www.cmlf.com, or on Twitter and Facebook @CMLFerry for the latest departure information.