LEWES, DE - When watching "A Complete Unknown", the recently released Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet, Delawareans might spot a familiar ferry during the film.
The 'MV New Jersey', one of the ferries that cross the Delaware Bay, was redone into the 'Newport' ferry for a scene in the movie.
"I believe in the film that the ferry, the Newport Ferry is what takes Bob Dylan over to the Newport Folk Festival," Lexi Sterling, a social media coordinator with the Delaware River and Bay Authority, said. "I know that's a big climax in the movie. It's super cool that our ferry gets to act as the vessel that brings him into this huge, life-changing moment for him."
Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) officials shared some behind-the-scenes photos from filming with WBOC. According to those officials, the project has been in the works for a few years.
Once film crews were on site, the boat's makeover took roughly two weeks. DRBA officials told WBOC that filming occurred in May of this year, and the scene was completed in one day at the Cape May terminal.
"They just did take after take," Amelia Rizzo, the DRBA social media manager, said. "It was crowded and busy. They drove people in one at a time to do their scenes."
Rizzo said she hopes the film shows people the magic of the Cape May Lewes Ferry.
"We really enjoy making it come to life and kind of have a personality of its own even though it's just a boat," Rizzo said. "It's really exciting to see it come to life on the big screen and hopefully everybody enjoys it and loves it as much as we do."
Rizzo also said she hopes the film inspires locals to stop by.
"Hopefully they can come out and actually feel what it feels like to come on board," Rizzo said.
DRBA officials told us the Cape May Lewes Ferry has other screen credits, including the show 'Tiny Beautiful Things' and the movie 'Wetlands'. According to those officials, this is the boat's first feature in a major motion picture.