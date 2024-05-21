DOVER, Del.- The Capital School District is grappling with a significant staffing shortage, which may force students to transition to remote learning in the near future.
The district serves over 6,000 students from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade, but may not have the staff for all of its schools to function properly.
In a letter sent to parents on Monday night, district leaders outlined their concerns and the potential need to shift from in-person to "asynchronous" education.
Assistant Superintendent Victoir Cahoon emphasized that while the district aims to maintain in-person learning, ongoing evaluations over the next few weeks will determine if the switch is necessary for some schools or programs. The letter highlights challenges with transportation and staffing as primary issues.
"We will do everything within our power to remain in person," Cahoon wrote. "But please understand we may need to pivot."
Reactions from parents have been mixed. Some, like Benny Ven of Dover, support the decision if it ensures the comfort and safety of teachers and students. "If teachers feel more comfortable doing this for the students, it's a choice that's made," he said.
However, others, such as Riley Streeter, argue that remote learning could negatively impact students' education and social connections. "I think it is a terrible solution," Streeter commented. "The kids need that connection; that is how you build the community."
The staffing shortage has raised questions about underlying issues within the district. Gary Willis pointed to student behavior and lack of discipline as contributing factors. "The teachers, bus drivers, and school staff are tired of the children's behavior," he said.
In response to these concerns, the General Assembly recently convened a task force to address student behavioral issues and explore potential solutions. The Capital School District has assured parents that any decisions will prioritize the safety and well-being of students.
This is not the first time the district has faced such challenges. In December, Dover Middle School temporarily switched to remote learning for two days due to similar staffing problems. This latest letter, however, was addressed to the entire district, underscoring the widespread nature of the issue.