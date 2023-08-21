DOVER, Del.-The Capital School District announcing it will be joining Verizon Innovative Learning on August 30 with a kickoff event at the new Dover Middle School Campus. The Verizon Innovative Learning initiative addresses barriers to digital inclusion and helps drive equity within education.
The program, along with the school district, will work side-by-side to provide free technology devices, access to the internet, and innovative STEM learning programs. The district says being part of the program will keep students connected, helping to facilitate learning wherever it's taking place.
In addition to reliable access for every student and teacher, Verizon Innovative Learning Schools also equips each school with a technology coach and provides robust professional development support for teachers to effectively integrate technology into the classroom. Teachers in the program have reported that the initiative allows for more individualized instruction, helps them explore new ways of teaching, and elevates student engagement.
The Middle School of Excellence, Middle School of Innovation, and Dover High School are among 31 schools joining Verizon Innovative Learning Schools for the 2023-24 school year, bringing the program’s impact to 592 schools nationwide. A total of 3,715 devices with data plans will be provided to these Capital School District schools as part of the program. The market value of Verizon Innovative Learning’s investment in the Capital School District is on average over $2.3 million per school.
“The Capital School District is honored to be selected to launch three new Verizon Innovation Learning Schools,” said CEO and Superintendent Dr. Vilicia Cade. “As the first school district in Delaware to be selected to participate, we aspire to serve as a lighthouse to shine a path forward to encourage our neighboring districts who are motivated to help in our efforts to eradicate digital inequities. In partnering with Verizon and Digital Promise, our schools and schools across the nation are learning more about how technology in the Digital Age is improving our efforts to prepare the future workforce. Marian Wright Edelman said: ‘Education is for improving the lives of others and for leaving your community and world better than you found it.’ We are elated to know that this initiative helps edify this vision for our community through the efforts we are creating for our schools, our children, and our future.