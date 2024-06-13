KENT COUNTY, DE - The Chief Executive Officer and Superintendent of the Capital School District, Dr. Vilicia Cade has announced her resignation.
In a letter addressed to "Senator Nation", Dr. Vilicia Cade says she has decided to resign as the Capital School District's CEO and Superintendent. She states that her last day is scheduled for Monday, July 22nd.
In the letter shared to the school district's Facebook, Dr. Cade included highlights from her time in the district and in her roles. She also thanked the Capital School Board of Education, students, and staff. Additionally, Dr. Cade emphasized her pledge to continue advocating for educational equality as she closes in on her chapter at Capital School District. She writes "Unwavering, I will hold steadfast to my core values and belief that education has the power to change lives".
President of Capital School District, Ms. Felecia R. Duggins shared in a letter addressed and posted to Capital School District's Facebook, that the Board of Education has taken action to accept the resignation of Dr. Vilicia Cade. Duggins also extended her gratitude to Dr. Cade and her work in the district.
Duggins writes, "With respect and esteem, the Board of Education would like to formally wish Dr. Cade the very best in her future endeavors and we want to publicly thank her for her service to Senator Nation. The board members would like to express their gratitude for the past three years in which the board and Dr. Cade have collectively served toward edifying the significance of Senator Pride".
Dr. Vilicia Cade's resignation is effective for July 22, 2024.