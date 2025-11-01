SUSSEX COUNTY - The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says there was a three-car crash that led to a woman trapped in her car yesterday afternoon near Harbeson.
They say the sedan collided with two other cars on Hollymount Rd. The sedan and one of the cars hit were significantly impacted. One person was brought to a nearby medical facility and another was flown to Christiana Medical Center.
Fire officials say the accident occurred on Hollymount Rd. near Scottie Run outside of Harbeson. They say the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, the Sussex County Paramedics, and the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit also responded. First responders from Millsboro and Indian River fire companies arrived as well.
Officials say the emergency crews were assigned to vehicle extrication, vehicle stabilization, patient assessment and stabilization, as well as other mitigating activities which included traffic control, fluid and debris recovery, landing zone assignment, among other tasks.
Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.