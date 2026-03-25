MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro Police Department says they are investigating a serious sexual assault incident that occurred early on March 25.
Police say they responded to the 300 block of Old Landing Road around 12 a.m. for a report of a sexual assault. Officers made contact with the victim, who said they had just been assaulted at that location. They say that critical evidence was able to be collected right away thanks to the victim's immediate report of the incident.
As a result of the investigation, 63-year-old Anthony Wade was identified as the suspect and taken into custody. Police say he was on probation at the time of the assault. Wade was charged with Rape in the Second Degree and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $60,000 secured bail.
Millsboro PD says they commend the swift actions of the responding officers and the bravery of the victim in reporting the incident.
Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to contact Millsboro PD at 302-934-8174. Information can also be emailed to Lt. Jonathan Zubrowski at Jonathan.Zubrowski@cj.state.de.us.