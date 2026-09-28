A completely burned 2026 Infinity GX-60 Crossover SUV on a dirt road in Federalsburg, MD.

(Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal)

FEDERALSBURG, Md. - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has launched an investigation after a car reported stolen from Baltimore County was found fully burned in Caroline County on Monday morning.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, a 2026 Infinity GX-60 Crossover SUV was found on a rural dirt road by a passerby near Hickory Hill Road and Guard Road Intersection in Federalsburg on Sept. 28, 2026 at about 7:15 a.m. 

The vehicle was heavily damaged and burned, and officials say the fire self-extinguished before it was discovered. Investigators have determined that the fire was set inside the car, which was reported stolen from Baltimore County.

The SUV’s total loss is estimated at $50,000.

Officials ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-819-3500. 

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Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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