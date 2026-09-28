FEDERALSBURG, Md. - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has launched an investigation after a car reported stolen from Baltimore County was found fully burned in Caroline County on Monday morning.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, a 2026 Infinity GX-60 Crossover SUV was found on a rural dirt road by a passerby near Hickory Hill Road and Guard Road Intersection in Federalsburg on Sept. 28, 2026 at about 7:15 a.m.
The vehicle was heavily damaged and burned, and officials say the fire self-extinguished before it was discovered. Investigators have determined that the fire was set inside the car, which was reported stolen from Baltimore County.
The SUV’s total loss is estimated at $50,000.
Officials ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-819-3500.