CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Car thefts and break-ins are on the rise in Cambridge this month, and police are urging residents to take some simple steps to protect themselves.
Reports have been coming in from multiple East Side neighborhoods, including Deep Harbor, Byrn Street, Meteor Avenue, Crusader Road, Rambler Road and Roslyn Avenue. Officers say the uptick isn't entirely surprising—it tends to happen as temperatures climb.
Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd says there are usually patterns to this kind of crime.
"This year, several arrests with juveniles breaking in vehicles, doesn't mean it's always a juvenile breaking in a vehicle,” Todd said. “But certainly that's where it seems to…it's usually the younger generation that's doing it this time of year. So… when a person is to call in, to give whatever descriptors they can, what they're wearing, what direction they're traveling in…our patrol officers know which way to head and what direction to go in and what they're looking for.”
Those details matter more than people might think. Chief Todd says even if officers can't catch someone immediately, a good description goes a long way.
"If we're not able to catch them right away, if you give us a good clothing description and something, we can come back, look at our surveillance cameras that we have throughout parts of the city and be able to track them down that way,” Todd said. “Then [we] work on obtaining their whereabouts, where they live and what type of, where they may be employed.”
Todd also wants residents to know the department isn't just reacting—they're actively working to stay ahead of crime.
"We patrol with what we call patrolling with purpose here at CPD, certain areas of the city where there's crime that's higher than others,” Todd said. “We make sure every certain amount of time, there's a police car in that area patrolling at least 15 minutes. And that's our goal to help continue to reduce crime in our city.”
In the meantime, police are reminding residents to keep a few basics in mind—lock your car every time, park in well-lit areas when possible, and never leave valuables visible inside your vehicle.
If you spot something suspicious, Todd says don't hesitate to contact the department. His email is available on the Cambridge Police Department website, and residents can also call 410-228-3333 to reach the 911 center directly, where an officer will be dispatched.