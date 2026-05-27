Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA, Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to midnight EDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&