BERLIN, MD - The Maryland State Police are investigating a crash on Rt. 50 Monday morning that involved a tanker transporting carbon dioxide.

Police say they were called to Rt. 50 eastbound at US Rt. 113 just before 9 a.m. on October 28th on reports of a crash. According to investigators, an International tanker truck was driving east on US Rt. 50 when a BMW struck it from behind. Police say the impact ruptured the truck’s tank, causing carbon dioxide to spread across the road.

According to police, both the driver of the tanker truck and the BMW were taken to nearby hospitals for precautionary measures.

The driver of the BMW, a 39-year-old Pittsville woman, was charged with negligent driving. Maryland State Police say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

 

