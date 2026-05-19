CAROLINE CO. - The Caroline County Department of Emergency Services announced the launch of its whole blood program, becoming the tenth ground-based EMS system in Maryland to implement this trauma care tactic.
Officials say the Caroline County DES EMS supervisor vehicle is now equipped to carry whole blood that can be administered by paramedics to the critically-injured and ill patients before they get to a hospital.
They say this advancement will significantly improve care for patients experiencing severe blood loss and other life-threatening emergencies.
County officials say until now, EMS clinicians were often limited to hemorrhage control and supportive care until patients reached a hospital, which can cost valuable time, and in some cases, lives.
Now, officials say specially-trained personnel will begin life-saving blood transfusions immediately at the scene of severe trauma, hemorrhage, or medical crisis.