RIDGELY, MD - Ongoing roadwork on River Road in Caroline County has left many drivers frustrated, as a key section of the road has been closed for more than a month. The closure has disrupted traffic on this typically busy thoroughfare, as the county undertakes essential repairs to address significant infrastructure issues.
According to county officials, the stormwater pipes beneath River Road have reached the end of their lifespan, and the pipes cannot keep up with the frequent flooding in the area. The project includes constructing a bridge-like structure and raising the road by a foot to mitigate these issues. However, changes in design plans and coordination with utility providers have delayed the start of construction.
The closure's timing and location have raised concerns among local residents, particularly with the road's proximity to a local high school. Ridgely resident John Asche expressed worry about the detour's impact on school traffic, stating, "It's been delayed so long that it's probably going to go into the school year, which is going to endanger a lot of kids' lives because they have to go out on Route 404, go up Route 404, and come back on Route 404."
Kayla Scharf, another Ridgely resident, noted the inconvenience and increased risk due to the added traffic, especially during the busy summer months. "That is the main access I use to get to Denton or to Walmart. It's not only frustrating but adds extra risk because you're having to go on busier roads," Scharf said.
Caroline County Commission President Travis Breeding emphasized the urgency of the project, stating that waiting another year is not an option. "We could experience a pipe failure at any time. As we just walked over and looked, there is a sinkhole forming right now. If we weren't geared up and ready to complete this project now and allowed it to go another year and experienced a failure, it could mean a much longer period of time where the road was closed down," Breeding explained.
The county anticipates the project will be completed by late August.