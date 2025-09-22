CAROLINE CO., Md. - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has announced the newest four-legged addition to their law enforcement team.
K9 Ace, a three-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, is specially trained in narcotics detection and tracking, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Police say Ace will be serving alongside Deputy First Class Logan Miller.
“K9 Ace has already shown an eager drive to work and a loyal spirit, and we are confident he will be an outstanding asset to our team and community,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post on Monday, Sept. 22. “Together, DFC Miller and Ace will play an important role in keeping Caroline County safe.”