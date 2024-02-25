CAROLINE COUNTY, MD - Caroline County Sheriff's Office is seeking the community's help in identifying a theft suspect.
Officials responded to U5 Foods in Bethlehem, Maryland on January 29th for a suspected theft. The owner of the store advised officers that there was security footage of the incident.
In the security footage, deputies observed a blue Jeep Wrangler with a black top and black wheels. The alleged suspect was observed to be a white male with long brown hair. They also observed that the individual was wearing a black sweatshirt hoodie with white lettering, black pants, and a black beanie.
Caroline County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the identity of the male subject to contact them at 410-479-2515.