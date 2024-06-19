CAROLINE COUNTY- Caroline County is opening several cooling centers ahead of incoming severe heat.
The Caroline County Department of Emergency Services says five centers will open across the county to offer a safe environment and relief from the heat during the center’s regular hours.
Cooling centers can be found at:
- Denton Library Address: 100 Market Street, Denton: Phone: 410-479-1343
- Federalsburg Library Address: 123 Morris Avenue, Federalsburg: Phone: 410-754-8397
- Greensboro Library Address: 101 Cedar Lane, Greensboro: Phone: 410-482-2173
- Caroline County Senior Center Address: 403 South 7th Street, Denton: Phone: 410-479-8065
- Federalsburg Senior Center Address: 118 North Main Street, Federalsburg: Phone: 410-754-9754
For more information, you can call ahead and confirm hours of availability.