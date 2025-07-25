OCEAN PINES, MD - A proposal is in the works for a cell tower to be placed in the center of Ocean Pines. This comes as people report increasingly poor cell service in the community.
Chief of Police, Tim Robinson, is concerned about people in Ocean Pines being able to reach emergency services.
"We have a serious concern about the quality of cell phone service," said Chief Robinson. "And we're looking at it from a safety point of view. If something were to happen, if somebody was in need of help immediately, that call may not go through."
Chief Robinson said once the project is approved, it would take a least twelve months to complete.
"This is a major project for Ocean Pines, and just nothing happens overnight," said Chief Robinson. "There have been a lot of talks, a lot of planning."
A virtual Town Hall we be held on Monday at 6 p.m. where information on next steps will be discussed. People are encouraged to register for the event.
