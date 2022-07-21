EWELL, Md. - Sally Tyler of Tylerton says she feels robbed of her constitutional right to vote.
"How can you change the voting time and nobody knows about it? Not just me, several other people didn't know about it either," she said.
Voters we spoke with say when they went to Smith Island's only polling location at Ewell Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, they discovered the location was closed and the door was locked.
Laura Evans, an election judge at the Ewell Elementary School polling site says the Somerset County Board of Elections changed the poll hours to 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and notified viewers of the change in the newspaper.
"It's just really unfortunate. The last election we had the polls closed at 3. It was posted in the Somerset Herald and the County Times from Crisfield. And it was listed with a big red box attention on the County website," she said.
When you log on to the Maryland Board of Elections website and enter a Smith Island zip code, your polling location is listed as Ewell Elementary with hours listed from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Somerset County Board of Elections website says the hours were changed to 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. back in February.
While the Maryland Attorney General Office's website says "All Election Day polling places are open continuously from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m."
Tyler says she did not know of the change and wants the issue resolved in time for the general election.
"When we vote, we want to make sure our vote counts because we have a voice. It's very upsetting," she said.
The Somerset County Board of Elections referred WBOC to the State Board of Elections for further comment.
Nikki Charlson, Deputy Administration of the Maryland State Board of Elections said "The State Board of Elections is aware of the accommodations made by the Somerset County Board of Elections to address the unique challenges associated with voting on Smith Island."
She continued "We are reviewing how Smith Island voters are being served and will work with the Somerset County Board of Elections as we prepare for the 2022 General Election."
It is unclear if the State Board of Elections was aware of the change in hours at Ewell Elementary prior to Primary Election Day.
WBOC also reached out to the Attorney General's Office to determine if polling locations are legally required to remain open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. but have not heard back.