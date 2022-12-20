DELAWARE- Delaware is making changes to its COVID-19 testing site access.
Based on operational needs, the Division of Public Health's partner, Curative, has decided not to renew its testing contract with the state when it ends in the next two weeks. As a result, Wednesday, Dec. 28 will be the last day for Curative test site collection. Other Curative sites, such as the one located at the University of Delaware, have already closed. The last day for Curative testing at Delaware State Service Centers will be Friday, Dec. 23.
“We greatly appreciate the incredible support and service that Curative has provided to the residents of Delaware throughout the pandemic,” said DPH Interim Director Dr. Rick Hong. “We recognize that some people may be concerned about this change, but we want to reassure Delawareans that there remains ample access to COVID-19 testing in the state. DPH will continue to support federal programs that facilitate testing and treatments, continue to offer free testing at public health clinics, and inform the public about how to obtain at-home test kits, in most cases, for free. Testing remains a critical tool for detecting COVID-19 in patients, leading to faster treatment. Through our community partners we will continue to meet public health needs. Getting vaccinated is still the most effective way to help protect yourself against severe COVID-19 illness and death, and we encourage Delawareans to speak with their health care provider to discuss available options.”
There are still many COVID-19 testing options available in Delaware:
You can search the online testing locator at de.gov/gettested for other available testing locations such as pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers or provider offices.
Most sites will require a person to show their insurance card. Those without insurance will be charged. Often, medically necessary tests will be no charge, but non-medically necessary testing could cost $130 or more for people who are uninsured. Contact the site in advance to confirm insurance requirements.
Those who need test results for travel should search the testing locator to find out which sites offer PCR tests, as rapid antigen tests are not accepted to satisfy federal travel requirements. DPH suggests individuals contact the location directly to learn more about result turn-around times.
Contact your primary care provider. Those who are uninsured and underinsured can visit a DPH Public Health Clinic for free testing.
The White House has announced that it is making up to four free at-home tests per household available on Covidtest.gov. Tests will be mailed to your home after registration. Insured individuals are eligible for up to eight free at-home tests per covered member per month. Most people with a health plan can go online, or to a pharmacy or store to get an at-home COVID-19 test at no cost, either through reimbursement or free of charge through their insurance.
Medicare Part B Recipients – Delawareans with Medicare Part B, including those enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, have access to over-the-counter COVID-19 tests at no cost. The initiative continues until the COVID-19 public health emergency ends. People with Medicare can get up to eight tests per calendar month from participating pharmacies and health care providers.
At-home test kits are available for purchase at pharmacies, grocery stores and many other locations throughout the state. Most fall in the range of between $10 and $25.
DPH officials remind the public not to go to a hospital Emergency Department (ED) just for a COVID test. Hospitals are managing heavy volumes of patient visits for influenza and other respiratory viruses and a COVID-test in and of itself is not considered an emergency. You should visit an ED if you are having chest pains or difficulty breathing, have serious burns, or broken bones.