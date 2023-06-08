SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Mayor’s Office has released details on the adjustments to downtown parking due to the Unity Square construction set to begin Monday, June 12th.
In a statement, the Mayor’s Office says a part of S. Division St. and half of the Lot 1 parking lot will be closed. Alternative parking options for drivers will be available starting Monday, the statement reads.
The Mayor’s Office says Parking Lot 15, at the corner of W. Market St. and Camden St., is set to transition from a permitted lot to a public pay-to-park-lot with 51 spaces. 4 of those are for Electric Vehicles with 6 others dedicated to handicapped parking.
The lower part of Parking Lot 1, closer to the river, is planned to transition to permitted parking with over 150 spaces, the statement says. Vehicles previously permitted for Lot 15 will begin use of that area of Lot 1 instead.
The Mayor’s Office also says that the parking garage will have free 2-hour parking while the Unity Square construction is underway. Pay-to-park street parking will also be available to drivers, according to the Mayor's Office.
“Access to downtown for all visitors is vital to supporting our businesses and community, so we want to make a variety of parking options widely available and accessible for everyone. We want to thank all residents for their continued patience while we navigate these new parking options together” said Mayor John “Jack” R. Heath.
To apply for a parking permit, visit salisbury.md/parking-permit-application