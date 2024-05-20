DEWEY BEACH, DE - Sussex County towns continue to address the evolving landscape of marijuana laws in Delaware. Dewey Beach is making adjustments to its fines for marijuana violations to align with new state laws, looking to synchronize its fines with state policies.
Last year, individuals under 21 caught smoking marijuana in Dewey faced a $200 fine. This year, that fine has been cut in half to $100. Commissioners made the decision at this past Fridays commissioners meeting.
That $100 fine is for the first violation. Subsequent offenses could result in fines between $200 and $500, and a third violation would lead to a misdemeanor charge and a $100 charge.
The reduction may seem surprising as Dewey Beach attempts to distance itself from its “party town” reputation. However, Town Manager Bill Zolper explains that the move is an really an effort to align further with state code,
“The town wants to align its fines with the state. If you’re under the age of 21, you cannot possess marijuana. If you’re over 21, you can have it, but you must have it in your home, hotel room, or rental if they allow it,” Zolper said.
Zolper emphasizes that the fine reduction does not signify a relaxation in enforcement or punishment, especially as the summer season begins and 'junebugs' start to flock in,
“I think a lot of people think with the law being passed, that they can smoke marijuana anywhere, anytime. But they’ll find out here in Dewey Beach they will be arrested and given citations if they are smoking in public and are under the age of 21,” he added.
With more visitors imminent, locals like Rick Dwyer advise caution regardless of the reduced fees.
“If you’re a junebug, be smart!" he laughed. "Just don’t go outside — do it inside. We all know you’re here, so if we see you doing something stupid, we’re gonna call the cops. Just be smart, and have a good time,” Dwyer said.
You can read the change in ordinance in full here.