GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware State Police have confirmed they are investigating a large fight that occurred right after the graduation ceremony at Sussex Central High School Tuesday night.
Police say they were alerted to a crowd of people fighting outside the main gate of the school’s ceremony just after 8:30 p.m. According to police, a 16-year-old girl was seen kicking and punching a 48-year-old Millsboro woman. A 29-year-old Millsboro man was also allegedly seen punching at people including the 16-year-old.
The girl reportedly walked across the softball field and started fighting again before troopers separated her and spoke to her father. Neither wanted to cooperate, police say, and soon left.
The rest of the crowd was dispersed, but no victims remained at the scene to report injuries or give their account of the incident.
Troopers managed to locate the 48-year-old woman who was being kicked, and she came to police yesterday with her 15-year-old daughter to report their injuries. The woman had a scratch on her nose while her daughter had a black eye and swollen nose. Police then identified the 16-year-old who had allegedly struck them and there is now an active warrant for her arrest for misdemeanor charges of Assault Third Degree (two counts) and Disorderly Conduct.
The 29-year-old Millsboro man was also identified as David Cupery, who has reportedly turned himself in to police. He has been charged with misdemeanors Offensive Touching and Disorderly Conduct and was released on his own recognizance.
Neither the 16-year-old suspect nor the 15-year-old victim are students at Sussex Central High, according to the Delaware State Police.
The investigation into the fight is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information or anyone else who was injured to contact them at 302-752-3333. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.