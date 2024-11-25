WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Salisbury airport officials are monitoring a worker strike at Charlotte Airport in North Carolina. Charlotte is one of two national airports that offer connecting flights from Salisbury.
Airport staff are not ready to hit the panic button just yet, though.
"For the immediate future we're going to just kind of monitor the situation, see how things go," said Salisbury Airport Manager Tony Rudy. "But if it looks like things are being impacted we'll probably put a notice out on our website."
Early Monday morning, Charlotte Airport service workers responsible for cleaning airplanes, removing trash and helping people with wheelchairs went on strike. They cited unfair labor practices and low wages that have them living paycheck to paycheck.
Just hours after reports of the strike began to hit the news cycle, a flight from Charlotte landed in Salisbury. However, people we spoke with on that flight, like Georgianna Winburn, didn't notice anything unusual.
"There were people there helping you get checked in, I didn't notice, if you needed assistance they were there you know with the wheelchairs and it was go-as-normal," said Winburn.
The same goes for Roy Mathers.
"The only thing I knew about it was on the way to the airport when I heard it on the news," said Mathers. "When I got to the airport, there was absolutely no notice of any strike, anything going on, no delays, nothing."
No delays are what Rudy envisions in Salisbury, although he could see some issues arising down south.
"Really the only thing I could see is maybe some slight delays in aircraft getting off the ground in Charlotte, just because of the services and how they impact those flights," said Rudy.
The worker strike is only expected to last 24 hours, but if it persists, local travelers should double-check flight times at the Salisbury airport as we approach Thanksgiving.