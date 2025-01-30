CHESAPEAKE BAY, VA - After a more than 6,300 foot journey, the tunnel boring machine nicknamed “Chessie” has fully completed its task of excavating what is planned to become a new expanse of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel (CBBT).
Chessie broke through to a receiving pit on Two Island on Monday, January 27. According to the CBBT, work was then paused to allow contractors to remove bracing struts and steel beams separating Chessie from the receiving pit. Once fully through, Chessie exited the pit on Wednesday.
The now fully-bored tunnel, known as the Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel, is slated to be used for two new southbound lanes of traffic between the Eastern Shore and Virginia’s mainland. The existing tunnel will be utilized for northbound traffic. The expansion is aimed at enhancing safety and efficiency of travel to and from Delmarva. The project’s completion is expected in early 2028.
“Now that her job is complete, Chessie will be decommissioned and demobilized from the Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel project,” CBBT officials said. “[Contractors] will then begin to construct the roadway inside the tunnel, install the electrical/mechanical systems and construct the support buildings.”
A video of Chessie’s final breakthrough can be seen here.