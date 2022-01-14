STEVENSVILLE, Md.- The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is under wind warnings, the Maryland Transportation Authority said late Friday morning.
According to the MDTA, there is a potential for eastbound delays.
Wind warnings or restrictions will prevent officials from implementing two-way operations (during which one lane of eastbound traffic is directed to the westbound span). Drivers may experience delays during Friday afternoon's rush-hour period. Officials said they will continue to monitor weather conditions and will implement two-way operations if safe to do so.
Motorists are advised to call 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) for current traffic conditions.