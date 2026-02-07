Maryland – The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is encouraging Marylanders to weigh in on proposed changes to the state’s striped bass fishing season, saying the adjustments could better protect the species when it is most vulnerable.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comment through Feb. 23 on a plan that would close all striped bass fishing in Maryland waters during August while reopening several days of catch-and-release fishing in April.
According to the foundation, juvenile striped bass numbers have been well below average for six consecutive years. Officials say habitat loss and invasive predators such as blue catfish are among the challenges limiting the number of young fish that survive.
Adult striped bass also face increased risk during the summer months, when low oxygen levels and heat-related stress can lead to higher catch-and-release mortality rates.
The proposed August closure is intended to reduce that stress, while the additional April catch-and-release days would take advantage of cooler conditions that improve the fish’s chances of survival.
Supporters say the change would also make Maryland’s fishing regulations easier to follow. The current schedule includes a mix of harvest days, catch-and-release periods and temporary closures, which can create confusion for anglers.
“Our understanding about the health of the striped bass population is based on the assumption that anglers are fishing according to regulations,” Colden said. “Ensuring the rules are clear and easy to follow is key to conservation efforts.”
Residents interested in commenting on the proposed changes can submit feedback to the Department of Natural Resources before the Feb. 23 deadline.