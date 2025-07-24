Annapolis, Md. - There is still work to do in one river before reaching an oyster reef restoration goal in 10 tributaries by 2025, as part of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement.
The Chesapeake Bay Program has released its annual update on oyster reef restoration efforts in 2024. Since the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement, Maryland and Virginia have worked together to restore reefs in nine tributaries, helping the ecosystem and local economy.
Restoration work on the Manokin River, the 10th tributary, is almost finished. With 441 acres of oyster reef restored, Chesapeake Bay Program partners will have met their goal from the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement to restore reefs in 10 tributaries by 2025.
Maryland will meet its goal of restoring oyster reefs in five tributaries by 2025. Virginia also reached this goal by restoring reefs in the Lynnhaven River in spring 2025. Overall, conservationists say they have restored 2,294 acres, which is over 2.76 square miles - about 1,340 football fields, of healthy habitat.
Virginia Secretary Stefanie Taillon said, "We are happy to have met and even exceeded our oyster restoration goal. This shows how teamwork can help create a healthy Chesapeake Bay. Virginia is committed to working with partners to find practical ways to keep oysters sustainable and protect their habitat."
Oyster efforts will also be part of the updated Watershed Agreement, as they support the Chesapeake’s ecosystem and economy. The public can share feedback on the proposed Oysters Outcome and the draft Watershed Agreement by September 1, 2025, via comments@chesapeakebay.net. For the latest updates, visit the Chesapeake Bay Program’s Planning for 2025.