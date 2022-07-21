Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Somerset and southwestern Wicomico Counties through 545 PM EDT... At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Deal Island, or 8 miles west of Princess Anne, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Westover around 530 PM EDT. Princess Anne around 535 PM EDT. University Of Maryland Eastern Shore around 540 PM EDT. Fruitland around 545 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Waterview, Oriole, Byrdtown, Trinity, Fairmount, Upper Hill, Smith Island, Hopewell, Eden and Rehobeth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southeastern Maryland...and southeastern Virginia. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH