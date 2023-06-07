Chesapeake Bay Receives Report Card Grade 'C'

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Chesapeake Bay has received a latest grade of 'C'.
The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science's (UMCES) report says the bay's health has improved despite the "C" grade for the past 20 years. Scientists found the overall grade of the bay improved by six points.
But there is a downside. While some of the grades in the tributaries remained a "D." Other tributaries on the eastern shore showed a decline.
Attached is UMCES' map of the 2022 study. The 'C' grade is the overall of the bay and can be seen with the yellow and green areas. But in the orange areas are the tributaries and over by the Eastern shore, it showed a 'D' grade with a red area showing a decline.
"Lets look at the economic, social, and ecological indicators, for the eastern shore. You'll see a pattern. It's a disturbing pattern. The Eastern shore is across the board. Every one of those maps is showing us signs of stress," says Bill Dennison with UMCES.
Dennison says runoff is the reason for these poor grades.
"If you're in an urban situation with no trees at all, with concrete, the rain comes and everything washes in. Youre going to have heat vulnerability, you don't have the shade the trees provide, you don't have the interception of the rainwater," says Dennison.
Recreational boaters say they've noticed a decline while on the water.
"The fishing has been on the downturn for along time. I'm not surprised at the grade that its received I see what's been going on up and down the river," says Michael LaClair.
One boater even suggested a solution. "Develop more bay grasses. Develop more areas for the fish to actually have more habitat to grow, and you know have more bait fish in there for the bigger fish to eat. You have to have better areas for oyster beds. I think all that stuff adds up," says John Polizos.
Dennison suggested planting more trees and vegetation around the shore to prevent the runoff.
