Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Indian Head MD to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&