DELMARVA - The Chesapeake Bay Foundation says the Chesapeake Bay Dead Zone Report Card shows the Chesapeake Bay's "dead zone" stayed at average levels in 2025.
The foundation says dead zones form every year in parts of the bay and create areas where aquatic life can't survive due to low oxygen levels. The report was released last week by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, just after federal and state leaders met last week and agreed to a Chesapeake Bay restoration plan.