BALTIMORE, Md. - Multiple state leaders including Governors Wes Moore, Matt Meyer, Glenn Youngkin, and Josh Shapiro met in Baltimore on Tuesday to approve a revised Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement to guide a multi-state and federal effort to restore and protect the Chesapeake Bay.
The new agreement, according to the Chesapeake Bay Program, focuses on achieving four goals: Thriving Habitats, Fisheries, & Wildlife; Clean Water; Healthy Landscapes, and Engaged Communities.
During their annual meeting, the Chesapeake Executive Council reviewed recommendations for how to continue to meet restoration goals after it had become evident the goals set forth in the 2014 agreement would not be met by the suggested 2025 deadline.
Under the new agreement, restoration goals now have a target date of 2040, at which point the partnership will reconvene to assess the agreement.
Established in 1983 through the Chesapeake Bay Agreement, the Chesapeake Executive Council consists of six watershed states, the mayor of Washington D.C., the chair of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, and the U.S. EPA administrator.
“Through the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement, the partnership remains committed to restoring, protecting and conserving the Bay and its watershed through efforts based in and guided by science, and responsive to the lessons learned from our past and shared experiences,” the revised agreement reads.
“Today we made a commitment to the Chesapeake Bay and a commitment to the people of Maryland and our neighboring states,” said Maryland Governor Wes Moore. “The revised Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement will make our rivers and streams cleaner. It will bolster Maryland’s seafood, tourism and recreational businesses. Most importantly, it will ensure we protect the precious heirloom that is the Chesapeake Bay so we can pass it down to the next generations in a better condition than we received it.”
In a unanimous vote, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was elected to succeed Governor Moore as the chair of the Executive Council. Moore has served in the role for the past two years.
“My Administration has accelerated Pennsylvania’s progress in restoring local waterways across the Commonwealth and reduced our share of pollution to the Bay, ensuring every Pennsylvanian has access to clean air and water while supporting our farmers and our agriculture industry,” said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. “I’m honored to be elected as the next chair of the Chesapeake Executive Council by my fellow governors and I’m looking forward to continuing this work to get stuff done together for the people we serve.”
During the meeting, the Executive Council also called for recommendations to be developed over the next year on how best to include tribal nations of the Chesapeake Bay watershed in the partnership going forward.
The full revised agreement, approved on Tuesday, can be read here. WBOC’s Kyle Orens will have more on this story.