CHESTERTOWN, Md.- Authorities are searching for the cause of a late Sunday night fire that resulted in substantial damage to a home in Chestertown.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly before midnight Sunday at the home located at 24665 Chestertown Road.
It took the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company and assisting departments an hour to get the two-alarm blaze under control.
The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the structure and another $50,000 in damage to its contents.
The owner's pet dog was found dead inside the garage, deputy state fire marshals said. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.