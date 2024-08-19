DOVER, DE - A Chestertown man was arrested for for assault and offensive touching at the "Phish Mondegreen Festival" in Dover on Friday.
Delaware State Police report that on August 16th, at approximately 10:30pm, troopers on duty at the Phish Mondegreen Festival were notified of an attendee being under the influence and acting erratically. The attendee was identified by DSP as 26-year-old William Urspruch of Chestertown, Maryland.
Police say while medical personnel were treating Urspruch, "he punched an EMT and bit another".
He was taken to an area hospital. The EMT suffered minor injuries, according to DSP.
After Urspruch was released from the hospital, he was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault 2nd Degree, injuring an EMT (felony)
- Offensive Touching of an EMT
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.