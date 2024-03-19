Chestertown Man Arrested on Arson Charges

KENT COUNTY, MD - A man is facing arson charges after a commercial fire on Church Alley in Chestertown.
Maryland Fire Marshals say Julian Cookerly, 32, of Chestertown, was arrested today, for the fire.
The State Fire Marshal Office says the fire occurred on Sept. 27, 2023, at 103 Church Alley. The fire reportedly occurred at a commercial building within town limits that used the front as a business and the rear as an apartment.
Investigators say they located multiple points of origin of the fire in the apartment. Fire officials say they determined that the occupant of the apartment, Cookerly, was responsible for setting the fires. Cookerly was originally transported to the hospital for evaluation after the fire.
Fire Marshals say the fire caused damages throughout the apartment and minor residual damage in the businesses, which totaled approximately $25,000. There were no injuries, but officials say both businesses were occupied during the fire.
Officials say Cookerly was taken into custody today, March 19, and charged with First-Degree Arson, Second-Degree Arson, Second-Degree Malicious Burning, and Malicious Destruction of Property. He was taken to the Kent County (Maryland) Detention Center, where he will be held for a bail review tomorrow, March 20.