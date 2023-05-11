Weather Alert

...OCCASIONAL WIND GUSTS TO NEAR 20 KNOTS... A few isolated, occasional southerly to southeasterly wind gusts near 20 knots are possible through early this evening, mainly near the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay north of Drum Point Maryland, and possibly over the tidal Potomac River. Mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should exercise extra caution if navigating the waters during this time. A Small Craft Advisory goes into effect at 6 PM for the waters surrounding southern Maryland.