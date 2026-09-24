BISHOPVILLE, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in Worcester County that left a tractor-trailer transporting chickens overturned on Thursday afternoon.
Police say they were called to the area of Route 113 and Bishopville Road on Sept. 24 at about 12 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash. One of the vehicles, a chicken truck, overturned onto its side.
HAZMAT crews were working to clean up fuel on the road. Numerous chickens were spilled onto the side of the highway, many of them dead, as captured by WBOC.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was brought to a nearby hospital by ambulance. No other injuries were reported.
MSP says the investigation into the crash is ongoing.