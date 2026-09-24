Numerous chickens in cages on the side of the road in Bishopville following a crash.

(WBOC)

BISHOPVILLE, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in Worcester County that left a tractor-trailer transporting chickens overturned on Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the area of Route 113 and Bishopville Road on Sept. 24 at about 12 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash. One of the vehicles, a chicken truck, overturned onto its side.

HAZMAT crews were working to clean up fuel on the road. Numerous chickens were spilled onto the side of the highway, many of them dead, as captured by WBOC.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was brought to a nearby hospital by ambulance. No other injuries were reported.

MSP says the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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