POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - Child advocacy services are expanding into southern Worcester County.
The Cricket Center provides counseling as well as medical and legal help to child and teen victims of violent crimes and other traumatic experiences.
Before Monday, youth in need in places like Pocomoke City, Stocton, Girdletree, and Snow Hill had to make the trek up U.S. Route 113 to the Cricket Center's Berlin, Md. facility for help, which may have discouraged some from getting the help they needed.
On Monday, April 15, the Cricket Center opened a new facility on Market Street in Pocomoke City. They celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Thursday evening.
One of the new facility's unique assets is its forensic interview rooms. The Cricket Center's Executive Director, Lauren Cooper explains how they have turned out to be an important resource for law enforcement
"[It's] an opportunity where a child has a chance to tell their story, share their experience a trained interviewer," Cooper said. "While that's going on and the child is sharing their experience, the prosecutor and law enforcement are able to collect that evidence and collect that child's testimony in order to proceed with the investigation."
The facility will also have a small medical facility to assist victims of sexual assault and physical abuse.
The Cricket Center's services are provided for free to victims, and the services have been far-reaching. In 2023 alone, the Center helped 87 children, which led police to 43 sex offenders, who are serving a combined 197 years in prison. Since 2009, the Center has helped more than 1,500 children and teens.
Jessica Burke, a family and victim advocate with the Cricket Center, says these services can guide a troubled child to a brighter future.
"They just really are coming in and they're unsure, they're scared, they're hurt, they're confused, and all of those emotions and and then they turn into, y these folks that are thriving, and they're goal-oriented, and they feel like they can do more than what they feel like they could in the past," Burke said.
The new Cricket Center facility is located at the corner of Market Street and Fifth Street in Pocomoke City, Md. It was established with the help of a $190,000 grant from the Worcester County Commission.
By the way, the Cricket Center's biggest fundraiser of the year is coming up on April 27th. The annual Boardwalk Fundraiser Walk will take place on the Ocean City Boardwalk. The event starts at 12:00 p.m. at Caroline Street. Registration is $25 per person.
