Fire investigation

CAMDEN WYOMING, DE - The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in Camden Wyoming that left a child in critical condition Tuesday.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was reported on Wynsome Boulevard just after 5:45 p.m. on January 7. Firefighters arrived to find a heavy fire coming from the garage of the occupied home. Upon learning a child was unaccounted for, firefighters searched the home and found the juvenile victim inside. The child was taken to a nearby hospital but later airlifted to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington in critical condition.

An adult was also taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, while a firefighter was also treated at the scene. Two other juveniles were able to escape the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the fire and estimates total damages at $100,000.

