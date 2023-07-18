SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has issued a criminal summons for the grandmother of a Prince Street Elementary student following an altercation in June.
According to police, the Sheriff’s Office arrived at Prince Street Elementary School on June 14th on reports of an assault. Police say two students had been in a fight earlier in the day, and one of the student’s grandmother and mother came to the school to confront the other child. The second student’s mother then reportedly arrived as well.
The first student’s grandmother, Karen Johnson, 52, allegedly began fighting with the mother of the second student. Police say Johnson attempted to hit the mother with a bottle, but a child jumped between them. That juvenile was struck with the bottle instead and was cut on the face, according to police.
The Sheriff’s Office has charged Johnson with two counts of second degree assault and issued a criminal summons.
Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation at 410-548-4898.