SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland State Fire Marshal launched an investigation Sunday night after two children playing with fire led to a vehicle fire.
The Fire Marshal’s Office says firefighters were called to Delaware Avenue just before midnight on July 7th on reports of a vehicle fire. There, first responders found a Volkswagen in flames. It took firefighters 10 minutes to control the vehicle fire according to investigators.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, a 9-year-old and a 6-year-old were playing with fire and set a piece of furniture alight in the front yard. The flames then spread to the nearby car.
The 9-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation evaluation, the State Fire Marshal’s Office says.
Investigators say total loss as a result of the fire is estimated at $50,000.