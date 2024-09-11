CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company has announced the tragic loss of one of this year’s buyback foals.
The Chincoteague Fire Company says they were notified of an injured pony on Monday, September 9th, and identified the foal as “Ellie”, a black pinto filly. Officials say they believe the fatal injury resulted from a kick from another pony Sunday night.
Ellie was the first foal from mother “Wildest Dreams” in years and a good genetic fit for Chincoteague’s wild pony population, according to the Fire Company. During this year’s Chincoteague Pony Swim and Auction, she was listed as Foal 89 and was purchased as a buyback, or to rejoin the wild Chincoteague herd, for $21,000.
“We are constantly reminded that life in the wild is fragile and although we manage these ponies there are factors beyond our control,” the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company said in a social media post Tuesday night. “It is a really sad day for us and the pony community as we were greatly looking forward to this filly’s life on the island and her contribution to the herd.”