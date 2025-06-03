CHINCOTEAGUE, VA– One Chincoteague official is asking the town to fully fund a proposed dock project at Robert Reed Park after grant funding requests were repeatedly denied.
Town Manager Mike Tolbert submitted the funding request to Chincoteague's Town Council at Monday's meeting, seeking $219,200 for an 80-foot-by-100-foot aluminum floating dock.
The new construction would replace 10 traditional wood pile slips with 15 mooring spots, including accomodations for vessels up to 100' in length. The floated dock would adjust to tides and improve accessibility with an inclined gangway, according to the proposal.
Robert Reed Park has seen several improvements in recent years, including two pavilions, a bandstand and walkways, but Tolbert says the current dock is underutilized.
Officials initially anticipated matching $52,000 in grant funding (around 25%), reflected in the FY26 approved budget, but Virginia's Port Authority Aid to Local Ports Program denied three funding requests for the project.
Public Works Committee members recommended the proposal to Town Council in efforts to fund and construct the dock by Summer 2026. Tolbert says a timeline for the project depends on when materials would arrive – approximately two months after plans are approved.
Councilmembers voted unanimously Monday to proceed with the proposal – with discussions to continue at the next Town Council meeting July 7.