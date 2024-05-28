CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - The Island of Chincoteague is mourning the loss of former Beebe Ranch co-owner and keeper of Chincoteague pony history, Billy King Beebe.
According to the Museum of Chincoteague Island, which now owns and operates the Beebe Ranch, Beebe passed on Friday, May 24th.
“What started off as a business relationship over 25 years ago quickly became a friendship- how could it be any other way with Billy?” the Museum said in a social media post over the weekend. “Charming, humble, and enthusiastic about sharing stories of Misty and his family.”
A household name on Chincoteague, Beebe was central to preserving the history of Chincoteague and spreading the story of the famous Chincoteague pony, Misty. It was Beebe’s family who took the real-life Misty into their home during the 1962 Ash Wednesday storm to protect her, according to the Museum. Misty gave birth to her foal Stormy shortly after.
Beebe and his family decided to sell the Beebe ranch last year, sparking a massive community effort to ensure the ranch remained true to the Beebe family vision. Billy King Beebe repeatedly voiced his commitment to sell the property to the Museum of Chincoteague Island, even turning down higher bids.
"Believe it or not, we had last week and two days ago, someone offered more," Beebe told WBOC in March 2023. "But I said the museum was going to get it. We definitely want to see the museum get the property."
Ultimately, thanks to Beebe’s and the Chincoteague community’s efforts, the Museum of Chincoteague Island purchased and currently operates the ranch.
"It's going to be preserved for generations to come,” Beebe said of the ranch after the purchase announcement. “Even my grandchildren will be able to come to the ranch and see actually some of the Misty descendants. They will still be here."
A spokesperson for the Museum of Chincoteague Island tells WBOC that Beebe’s passing is a tragic loss for the community. Beebe was loved and respected, the Museum says, and was tireless in his mission to preserve and protect the story of Misty.
"Thank you ,Billy, for all you did for the museum, protecting the ranch, and sharing your stories with thousands of visitors over the years," the Museum of Chincoteague Island said Friday. "Your legacy will live on and on."