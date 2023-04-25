The Beebe Ranch Is Saved

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Museum of Chincoteague is going to be officially buying the Beebe ranch.
It was announced Tuesday that the museum is under contract with the Ranch.
People around the world have banded together to help the Museum of Chincoteague Island try and raise $625,000 to buy the Beebe ranch.
The property was the home of Misty of Chincoteague, the famed pony from the 1947 novel that helped the ranch become a landmark and tourist attraction.
So far, the museum has raised about $375,000. So they still have some work to do.
But it was enough to be under contract to buy the ranch.
Jim Montenieri with the museum says, "I think again it's affirming. People are relieved and thankful. There are a million adjectives you could come up for it. But everyone is happy to know that it's going to be preserved going forward."
Helping along with their goal is local philanthropist David Landsburger who will be donating $100,000 to the cause once the museum raises $417,000.
Landsburger says, "We need open space. It can't all be condos and McMansions. So that's why I did it." He added, "It's more than just saving a ranch. I mean that's the concrete thing that we're doing but what we're saving is our history."
Ranch co-owner Billy Beebe says this announcement only brings their commitment to the museum to fruition.
Beebe says, "It's going to be preserved for generations to come. Even my grandchildren will be able to come to the ranch and see actually some of the Misty descendants. They will still be here."
Once the museum takes over the ranch the animals will stay and it will become a learning center for anyone and everyone to enjoy.
Officials with the museum tell us they are blown away by all of the donations and hope they continue to come in to help the museum reach its goal.
