OCEAN CITY, MD - At least one person was airlifted to a trauma center after a vehicle crash in Worcester County on Monday.
The Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched to Old Bridge Road and Westbound Ocean Gateway for a motor vehicle crash with an entrapment around 1:50pm.
According to fire officials, several fire, rescue, police, and ems units were on the scene. One person was extracted from one of the vehicles. The Maryland State Police's Aviation Command was requested to fly at least one person to a trauma center.
The Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack and the Worcester County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.